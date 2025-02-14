DE State Fire Marshal Investigating Residential Fire in Stonewater Creek Development

Firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire in the Stonewater Creek development off Indian Mission Road near Long Neck. Indian River firefighters were called just after 11:30 Friday morning for a fire on Shoreline Drive. Crews arriving on the scene found fire on the second floor and attic of the home which spread to the first floor. Crews from multiple fire companies helped to battle that blaze for nearly 3 hours.

The American Red Cross is assisting two occupants and animals. One firefighter was sent for EMS evaluation.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.