DE State House Passes House Bill 65 to Consolidate Primary Elections

The Delaware House has passed legislation that would consolidate the State and Presidential primary elections to the same date – in April. Currently Delaware’s presidential primary is held in April – but the primary for statewide and local political offices is held in September – which can cause some confusion for voters. House Bill 65, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden and Sen. Nicole Poore, would move the State’s primary elections to April. State lawmakers say having the presidential and state primary elections on the same day would increase voter turnout – and save the state money. The September state primary leaves little time for overseas and military ballots to be received, considered and returned to Delaware in time for the November general election. The measure passed 39 to 1 with 1 absent. The sole vote against the measure came from 14th District Representative Claire Snyder-Hall of Rehoboth Beach. The bill is now awaiting consideration in the Senate Elections & Government Affairs committee.

Additional information from the State House of Representatives:

2022 , only 16.2% of registered voters participated in Delaware’s primary. And in 2024 , only 22.41% of registered voters participated in Delaware’s primary. Data shows turnout for the state primary dramatically drops off from the presidential primary. In, only 16.2% of registered voters participated in Delaware’s primary. And in, only 22.41% of registered voters participated in Delaware’s primary.

“As legislators, we address the needs of our individual districts, but as a body, we represent all Delawareans. Aligning our state’s primary with the Presidential Primary is not about politics– it’s about ensuring that every voice is heard, especially our working families,” said Rep. Bolden.

“This is a long-overdue reform. We can no longer afford to employ outdated practices that reduce voter participation, drain resources, and cost Delaware millions. HB 65 addresses these problems, and now is the time to get it done.”

In 2024, many states , including neighboring New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, held their state and presidential primaries on the same day.

In 2020, Delaware had the latest state primary in the country, just seven weeks before Election Day. In fact, Delaware primaries are held so late that the state must consistently obtain waivers for federal requirements for overseas and military ballots. This means Delawareans living overseas have very little time to receive, consider, and return their ballots.

“I am proud to support my colleague Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden’s House Bill 65. Streamlining all of our local elections makes it easier on members of the public to participate in our democracy by reducing how often we ask our fellow citizens to go to the polls,” said Sen. Nicole Poore.

“Not only will this legislation increase voter turnout, but it will save the state money. During his testimony before the House Elections & Government Affairs Committee, our elections commissioner Anthony Albence said that House Bill 65 would save the state an estimated $1.5 million in election administration costs.”