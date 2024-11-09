DE State House Republican & Democratic Caucuses Choose New Leadership for 153rd General Assembly

Friday afternoon the Delaware House Republican Caucus selected its leaders for the 153rd General Assembly, which began on Election Day. Laurel’s Tim Dukes was elected as House Minority Leader and 11th District Representative Jeff Spiegelman was chosen as the House Minority Whip.

Additional information from the Republican Caucus:

Tim Dukes, 60, was first elected to represent the citizens of the 40th Representative District in 2012. The district includes the municipalities of Laurel, Delmar, and Bethel. He previously served as House Minority Whip in the 150th and 151st General Assemblies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Valley Forge and is a pastor at Central Worship Center.

Jeff Spiegelman, 41, was also first elected in 2012. He represents the 11th District, which includes portions of Clayton, Smyrna, Kenton, and Middletown. Unlike Rep. Dukes, he has not previously held a House leadership post. Rep. Spiegelman earned a bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and holds a master’s degree from Norwich University. He works as a commercial realtor and a college instructor.

In contrast to many other state legislatures, Delaware has no “lame duck” period. State lawmakers elected on Election Day immediately begin representing their constituents.

The House Democratic Caucus has selected Representative Melissa Minor-Brown as speaker-elect, Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris as House Majority Leader and Representative Ed Osienski as House Majority Whip. The House speaker is elected by the full House – that will take place on the first day of session on January 14th.

Additional information from the Democratic Caucus:

Rep. Minor Brown is the first Black speaker-elect and Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris is the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to serve as House Majority Leader.

“I’m honored that our caucus put their trust in me to serve as the first Black female speaker. The historical significance of this moment is not lost on me, especially at a time when we have more women and people of color in our caucus than ever before, reflecting the growing diversity of our legislature and our state,” said Rep. Minor-Brown.

“With Donald Trump returning to the presidency, our work as a caucus is more urgent than ever before. I’m ready to hit the ground running and push forward with policies that protect our most vulnerable, uphold our shared values, and strengthen the rights of all our communities. Together, with sincerity and intent to act, we can forge a better tomorrow for all Delawareans.”

First elected in 2018, Rep. Minor-Brown previously served as House Majority Whip from 2022-2023 and as House Majority Leader since 2023.

First elected in 2022, Rep. Harris previously served as House Majority Whip from 2023-2024.

“I’m very grateful to have the support of our caucus to serve as House Majority Leader for the upcoming legislative session,” said Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris.

“I’m proud of what our caucus, the House, and the General Assembly have accomplished together over the past few years. Now, we have a responsibility to safeguard that progress and continue forging a future that upholds the rights, dignity, and well-being of every person in our state. Our work is far from over, and I am committed to advancing the policies and values that matter most to the people we serve.”

First elected in 2010, Rep. Osienski has most recently served as Chair of the Labor Committee, Vice-Chair of the Transportation, and Vice-Chair of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

“I am humbled to have been chosen by our caucus to serve as House Majority Whip, and honored to be a part of a leadership team alongside two individuals with whom I hold in the highest regard,” said Rep. Ed Osienski.

I’m looking forward to working with the caucus to continue passing legislation that makes life better for all Delawareans. From strengthening labor protections and improving our economy to creating more opportunities for families and workers, we have an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful progress. I am committed to ensuring that the bills we pass in the 153rd General Assembly reflect the growing and changing needs of our state.”