DE State Housing Authority to Reopen Rental Assistance Program

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) is currently working to reopen the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) to provide help for renters financially impacted by the COVID-19 economic disruption.

Delaware received $200 million in funding through a federal relief bill, and Governor Carney has tasked the DSHA with administering this money.

“The rental assistance funding comes with new eligibility and reporting requirements, and my team is carefully reviewing the legislation and the guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury,” said Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi. “DSHA is working now to develop a web portal for applicants, assure resources to provide application assistance, and ensure we have capacity to review and process thousands of payments to landlords.”

Mr. Addi says his agency is planning to accept DEHAP applications by the end of March. In the meantime, he said landlords and tenants can use DSHA’s sign-up form to be notified via email when the application portal is live. The sign-up form can be found at: https://secure.destatehousing.com/dehap_signup/.

Tenants who are in need of rental assistance before the DEHAP program is re-launched are encouraged to contact the nonprofit organizations listed on the DSHA website.