DE State Lawmakers Return to Dover Tuesday

The Delaware General Assembly reconvenes this week to begin doing the State’s business. State Lawmakers will begin virtually. Both chambers will administer the Oath of Office for new and re-elected members on Tuesday. The State House also adopt House Rules, and the examination of the Certificates of Election. While the General Assembly will meet virtually this session, the public will have an opportunity to watch a live stream and will also be able to playback the recorded proceedings.

Committee meetings will be streamed online and citizens will be able to offer testimony during the virtual events.

The guidelines below outline how the public can watch and participate. These protocols are new and are a departure from how the legislature streamed and archived content last year: