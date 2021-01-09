DE State Lawmakers Return to Dover Tuesday

The Delaware General Assembly reconvenes this week to begin doing the State’s business. State Lawmakers will begin virtually. Both chambers will administer the Oath of Office for new and re-elected members on Tuesday. The State House also adopt House Rules, and the examination of the Certificates of Election. While the General Assembly will meet virtually this session, the public will have an opportunity to watch a live stream and will also be able to playback the recorded proceedings.
Committee meetings will be streamed online and citizens will be able to offer testimony during the virtual events.
The guidelines below outline how the public can watch and participate. These protocols are new and are a departure from how the legislature streamed and archived content last year:
- To watch the House and Senate’s LIVE session proceedings: Go to legis.delaware.gov. Click on the appropriate link under “Live Proceedings” (near the upper right corner of the page).
- To watch the House and Senate’s recorded proceedings: Go to legis.delaware.gov. Go to “MEETINGS & ARCHIVES” (found at the top right corner of the page) to access the archived material on YouTube.
- For the public to watch legislative committee meetings: Go to legis.delaware.gov. Go to the “Legislative Calendar” (middle left side of the page) for the list of committee meetings. Click on the appropriate committee meeting and then select “meeting link” to sign-up to receive a ZOOM link for that event. There will be an opportunity for public participation.
- There are currently no plans to record and archive committee meetings, so they will only be accessible as they are streamed.