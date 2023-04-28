DE State Lawmakers Urge Congressional Delegation to Deschedule Marijuana

In March, the Delaware State Senate approved Senate Resolution 11, which urges the Delaware Congressional Delegation to deschedule marijuana. Currently marijuana is still a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, which is intended for exceptionally dangerous substances with high potential for abuse and no medical use. However marijuana currently has many accepted medical uses in the US and is used by thousands of people in states with medical marijuana laws. This letter was sent before House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 was passed in the General Assembly and became law – making possession of a personal quantity of pot legal in Delaware – without Governor John Carney’s signature.

With the changes in Delaware’s law regarding marijuana, State lawmakers continue to urge the Congressional Delegation to act as well to remove marijuana from the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances.