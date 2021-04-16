DE State of Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19, and issued the following statement:

“We have fully opened our vaccine program so that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one,” said Governor Carney. “We are making progress by vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day, and this order helps keep our vaccination and testing programs running at full speed. We still need to continue to do what works to fight community spread. Avoid large gatherings. Wear a mask. Keep your distance from others outside of your household. Get tested, especially if you traveled this spring. Stay vigilant.”

Governor Carney’s State of Emergency declaration carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

