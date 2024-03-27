DE State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Near Houston, DE

An 85-year-old woman from Magnolia is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Broad Street and Milford-Harrington Highway near Houston, Delaware yesterday evening. According to police, for reasons under investigation, the 85-year-old woman, who was driving a Kia Sportage, didn’t remain stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection directly into the path of a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the dump truck, a 59-year-old man from Harrington, Delaware, was not injured.