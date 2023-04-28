DE State Republican Convention Friday & Saturday

The Delaware GOP Convention begins tonight in Dover with the State Committee Dinner – and special guest Kellyanne Conway.

Saturday is the State Organizational Convention. Economist and Author Loren Spivack is the guest speaker. State GOP membership will also elect a State Chairperson, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer. Saturday morning’s festivities begin at 8:15 for breakfast and the convention will begin at 9am at the Modern Maturity Center on Forrest Avenue in Dover.