DE State Senate Aproves “Gun Shop Project”

The Delaware State Senate has approved a statewide “Gun Shop Project.” House Bill 55 reaches out to gun shops regarding the role that they can play in suicide prevention. The primary purpose of the bill is to develop, create and provide suicide prevention education materials and training – to be made available for dealers and consumers of licensed deadly weapons in Delaware. The project will be overseen by the Delaware Suicide Prevention Coalition and staffed by the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. The State Senate vote was unanimous and the measure now goes to the governor for his signature.