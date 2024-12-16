UPDATED: DE State Senate Establishes Rules for 153rd General Assembly
UPDATED – 12/16/24 – The State Senate has now confirmed all but two of the Governor’s nominations. Two nominations are in committee.
==================================================
The State Senate has established its rules for the next two years and elected David Sokola as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
Six amendments were offered by Senate Republicans as the Rules of the Senate were considered – all were defeated.
The Senate unanimously elected Ryan Dunphy to be Secretary of the Senate of the 153rd General Assembly and appointed Daniel Yngstrom to be Assistant Secretary of the Senate of the 153rd General Assembly.
The Senate considered 25 nominations made by Governor John Carney – 17 have been confirmed – however Senate Republicans abstained their votes on 5 nominations for the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board – questioning the legislation that created it and the timing of the nominations. Those six were confirmed by a 14 to 0 vote with 6 not voting.
Senator Kyle Evans Gay was absent from the session.
——————————————-
Governor John Carney on Monday issued the following statement on the Delaware Senate’s confirmation of the nominations to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, Delaware State Board of Education, Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, Professional Standards Board, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Judiciary.
“I want to thank the members of the Delaware Senate for confirming today’s nominees,” said Governor Carney. “From serving in our world-class judiciary to contributing to education, health care, and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, I look forward to the impact these highly qualified individuals will make.”
Those confirmed are:
Honorable Bonnie W. David as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery
Judge Eric M. Davis as Judge of the Superior Court
Judge Paula Terese Ryan as Judge of the Family Court
Commissioner Paraskevi K. Wolcott as Commissioner of the Family Court
Commissioner Sonja Truitt Wilson as Commissioner of the Family Court
Joseph Spagnolo as Justice of the Peace
Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board
- Richard Geisenberger
- Heath Chasanov
- Thomas Brown
- David Singleton
- Devona Williams
Delaware River and Bay Authority
- Michael Houghton
State Board of Education
- James Simmons
Professional Standards Board
- Benjamin Black
Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association
- Rev. J. Christian Beretta
- Bradley Bley
- Jay Bastianelli
- Freeman Williams
- Kristin DeGregory
- Trisha Stiles
- Kathleen Kenney
- Amber Hickman-Taylor
- Chad Jones