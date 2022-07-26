DE State Senate Passes SCR 128 Beginning the Process of Removal from Office of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness

Image courtesy DE State Auditor

The Delaware State Senate met in special session Monday to begin the process of the removal of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness from office. McGuiness was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges earlier this month – she was acquitted of two felony charges. Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola told the Senate that McGuiness has had opportunity to take a leave of absence or resign, but has refused. Senate Minority Whip, Brian Pettyjohn spoke for the GOP Caucus which stood in opposition to the resolution – saying that the timing was off – as McGuiness is still innocent in the eyes of the law as the entry of a judgment of conviction by the Superior Court has not been entered by the trial judge. Senator Pettyjohn made a motion to table the resolution which was defeated by a 13 to 7 vote with 1 absent. After about 40 minutes of discussion from both sides of the aisle, the State Senate voted 13 to 7 with 1 absent to approve Senate Concurrent Resolution 128 – it’s now waiting in the State House for consideration.