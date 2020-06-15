DE State Senate Reconvenes Tuesday

The Delaware State Senate will reconvene at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

The Senate is expected to consider the first leg of an amendment to the Delaware Constitution and a bill related to video conferencing by public bodies. A pair of consent agendas also slated to be considered include four charter changes and eight other bills.

Due to ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted in a virtual format and broadcast online.

Legislative Hall will remain closed to the public during these proceedings.

The full session day will be broadcast live to the Delaware State Senate YouTube channel. A link to that channel also will be posted on the Delaware General Assembly website, and shared to the Facebook pages of the Senate Democratic Caucus and the Senate Republican Caucus.

Tuesday’s agenda can be viewed here. (Click the “View PDF” link next to view each consent agenda in its entirety)