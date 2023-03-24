DE Statewide Unemployment Remains Steady

Delaware unemployment statewide remained steady for the second month in a row a 4.6%, but decreased in Sussex County from 5% in January to 4.9% in February. The national unemployment increased 2-tenths of a percent in February to 3.6%. While there has been little movement in the unemployment rated – the state’s labor force participation declined a tenth of a percent in February to 59.7 – the second lowest level on record dating back to 1976.

