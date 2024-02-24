BREAKING: DE Superior Court Judge Finds DE Early Voting Statute & Permanent Absentee Voting Statute Unconstitutional

The Superior Court Judge Mark Conner has denied State Election Commissioner and the Delaware Department of Election request to dismiss a complaint filed by the Plaintiffs – Michael Mennella and State Senator Gerald Hocker. The Plaintiff’s complaint has two claims – that Delaware’s Early Voting Statute violates Article V, Section 1 of the Delaware Constitution and that Delaware’s Permanent Absentee Voting Statute violates Article V, Section 4-A of the Delaware Constitution.

Judge Conner in his Opinion found that the Plaintiffs have proven by clear and convincing evidence that the challenged statutes violate the Delaware Constitution. He also stated that when there is a “conflict between the Constitution and a statute, the Constitution will prevail.” Judge Conner in his closing statement said that the “enactments of the General Assembly challenged today are inconsistent with our Constitution and therefore cannot stand.”

Jane Brady was one of the Attorneys for the Plaintiffs. She will be on the air with Mike Bradley Monday morning at 7:20. It’s likely this opinion will be appealed.