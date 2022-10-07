DE Supreme Court Rules on Vote-by-Mail & Same-Day Registration

Attorney Julianne Murray delivers oral arguments before Delaware Supreme Court / Image courtesy DE Courts

The Delaware Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has found that Vote-by-Mail does violate the Delaware Constitution and that the decision on Same-Day Registration by the Delaware Court of Chancery should be reversed.

Only absentee ballots for reason will be accepted and those wanting to register to vote have until 10 days before the November 8th General Election.

Both Attorneys Jane Brady and Julianne Murray presented their oral arguments to the Delaware Supreme Court Thursday morning.