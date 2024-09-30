DE Swift Water Rescue Team Deployed to North Carolina

A Swift Water Rescue Team (SWRT) from Delaware is in North Carolina helping people affected after Hurricane Helene devastated the area with heavy rains and flooding. A mission order with the Emergency Management Assistance Compact was signed by DEMA last week to enable the team to deploy.

DEMA officials say the team on Sunday was working near Linville in northwestern North Carolina where they have assisted individuals with evacuations where bridges were washed out. The 13 member SWRT, which left Delaware Saturday morning, is members of Fire and EMS agencies across the state and will be deployed for 10 days.



