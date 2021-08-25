DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Today

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be issued Wednesday, Aug. 25, and should be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Aug. 26. TANF and GA households should receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Wednesday, Aug. 25.

All households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits, to be issued as follows:

SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size will receive $95 in emergency food benefits. SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95. SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The emergency assistance for TANF and GA families will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of August are not eligible for the August emergency cash funds.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which was signed into law in March 2020.

“Just last week, members of my leadership team and I had the opportunity to tour the Food Bank of Delaware’s Glasgow location,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik. “Food Bank leaders told us how crucial the food assistance that they provide continues to be for so many Delaware individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At DHSS, we know that the emergency food and cash benefits that we distribute are another critical piece to keeping people fed, healthy and safe. We are grateful for the federal and state funding that allows us to provide these safety net programs at emergency levels.”

How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $134 in emergency benefits ($234 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).

Here are the current maximum monthly benefit amounts per household size for SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance:

An estimated 56,700 Delaware households will receive the emergency SNAP allotment in August, totaling about $10.5 million in emergency food benefits for the month.

An estimated 172 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in August, totaling about $22,500 in emergency benefits for the month.

In addition to the emergency benefits, households will receive their regular benefits for August on the usual issuance dates.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, clients are asked to contact the Division of Social Services by phone or online. If clients do need an in-person appointment, they are reminded that face masks are required for all state employees and visitors to state offices and facilities.