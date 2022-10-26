DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits

DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In a release from DHSS:

Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.

All households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits, to be issued as follows:

SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits. SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95. SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The emergency assistance for TANF and GA families will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of October are not eligible for the October emergency cash funds.



The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households since March 2020.

How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $181 in emergency benefits ($281 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit). An estimated 59,000 Delaware households will receive the emergency SNAP allotment in October, totaling about $11.9 million in emergency food benefits for the month.

An estimated 180 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in October, totaling about $24,000 in emergency benefits for the month.

In addition to the emergency benefits, households will receive their regular benefits for October on the usual issuance dates.

For more information about DHSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.