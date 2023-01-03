DE Treasurer Colleen Davis Sworn in for Second Term

State Treasurer Colleen Davis Takes the Oath of Office from Deputy Attorney General Jason Staib / Image courtesy DE State Treasurer

State Treasurer Colleen Davis was sworn in for her second term Tuesday morning. The oath was administered by Deputy AG Jason Staib, legal counsel to the Office of the State Treasurer.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve the people of Delaware,” Davis said. “Over the past four years we have maintained our AAA bond rating, championed the creation of a landmark retirement program for our citizens, and increased return on the state’s investments by more than $58 million. Moving forward, my priorities remain the same, bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence.”