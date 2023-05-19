DE Unemployment Down Slightly

Delaware’s unemployment rate has dropped a tenth of a percent to 4.3% for April – still nearly a full percentage point higher than the national average at 3.4%. In Sussex County, unemployment is at 4% in April – a drop from 4.5% in March. There were 21,500 unemployed Delawareans in April of this year, which was unchanged from April 2022. Non-farm jobs fell by 400 over-the-month – the first over-the-month jobs decline since May of 2022, which was led by a reduction of 500 jobs in the construction industry.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MONTHLY LABOR REVIEW FOR APRIL