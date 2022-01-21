DE Unemployment Drops Statewide, but Sussex County Sees Increase

Delaware’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent in December to 5.0% – the national rate dropped 3-tenths to 3.9%. The First State finished 2021 with 11,900 more jobs than a year ago – with gains in the Leisure & Hospitality, Wholesale and Retail Trade and Construction sectors. Sussex County saw an increase in unemployment rates – rising from 3.8% in November to 4.2% in December of 2021 – but substantially lower that the 5.4% unemployment in the county from December of 2020.

