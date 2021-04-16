DE Unemployment Higher than National Average

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up 2-tenths of a percent in March to 6.5% from February. The US unemployment rate dropped from 6.2% in February to 6% in March. The rate in Sussex County is just below the state’s rate at 6.4%. The only sector to show an increase in over-the-year jobs is Transportation and Utilities, however in the past month there has been some increase in several sectors – including education and health, professional and business services and construction. The state Department of Labor shows 31,600 Delawareans were unemployed in March of this year compared to 23,100 in March of 2020. Click here for the March Delaware Labor Review