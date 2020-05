As expected, Delaware’s unemployment rate in April was 14.3% – up from 5% in March. There were 66,700 Delawareans unemployed in April compared to 17,600 a year ago. Delaware’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate at 14.7%. However in Sussex County – the unemployment rate is at 16% for April – up from 5.4% in March. Leisure & Hospitality took the hardest hit – followed by Education & Health.

