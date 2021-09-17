DE Unemployment Rate Falling Slowly, but Higher than National Average

Delaware’s unemployment picture for August was somewhat better over July and much better than a year ago. The state’s unemployment rate was a 5.4% – 2 tenths of a percent lower than July, but a year ago – it was at 7.9%. The national average in August was at 5.2% – a decrease of 2-tenth of a percent from July.

There were only 700 more Delawareans employed in August over July and 800 more who were unemployed.

Sussex County’s numbers are at 4.3% for August over 4.4% in July – a year ago the county’s unemployment rate was at 6.4%. The biggest increase in employment over the past year – and the past month – has been in leisure and hospitality.

Click here for the August Labor Review