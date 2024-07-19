DE Unemployment Remains Lower than National Average

Delaware’s unemployment remains slightly lower than the national average – however both rose a tenth of a percentage from May to June. Delaware’s unemployment is at 4% – the national average at 4.1%. Sussex County’s unemployment increased from 3.7% in may to 4% in June.

Total non-farm jobs were 8000 jobs higher than a year ago with growth in the Government sector leading with an increase of 2900 jobs – followed by Leisure & Hospitality and Private Education & Health.

CLICK HERE FOR THE JUNE LABOR REVIEW