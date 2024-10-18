DE Unemployment Remains Steady

Delaware’s unemployment rate remained the same from August to September – at 4.2% while the national rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1%. In Sussex County unemployment fell from 4% in August to 3.1% in September – which is still lower than 3.7% a year ago. The unemployment rates for all three Delaware counties were lower on the month and lower on the year.

The biggest over-the-year job increases were in the Government, Private Education & Health, Professional & Business Services and Financial Activities sectors.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SEPTEMBER LABOR REVIEW