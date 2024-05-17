DE Unemployment Unchanged – Matches National Average at 3.9%

Delaware’s statewide unemployment rate for April was unchanged from March at 3.9% – while the national average increased a tenth of a percent to 3.9% in April – the first time the two have been equal since January of 2020! Delaware’s unemployment rate has been higher than the national average for 33 consecutive months – since June of 2021.

The unemployment rate in Sussex County dropped from 4.2% in March to 3.8% in April. The Construction, Wholesale Trade, Professional and Business Services and Leisure and Hospitality sectors were the largest employment sectors from March to April.

