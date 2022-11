DE Unemployment Unchanged Since September

Delaware’s overall unemployment rate remained unchanged from September at 4.3% while the national average increased 2 tenths of a percent to 3.7%. Statewide the numbers have increased from September to October – including Sussex County – from 3.5% in September to 4% in October. There were 600 fewer Delawareans employed in October than in September, however there are nearly 6000 more Delawareans employed now than in October of 2021.

