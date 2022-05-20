DE Unemployment Unchanged, Sussex County Unemployment Sees Decrease

Delaware’s unemployment rate in April remained unchanged at 4.5% – while the national average remained steady at 3.6% However the number of jobs increased by 8000 and Delaware’s Labor Force Participation rate was 61.2% – a large increase from April of 2020 when it dropped to 59.4% – the lowest point on record. Sussex County saw a healthy decrease in unemployment – dropping to 4.2% in April from 4.7% in March.

CLICK HERE FOR THE APRIL LABOR REVIEW