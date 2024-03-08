DE Upstate Unemployment Steady, Sussex County Increased

Unemployment in Delaware has remained at 4.1% for the past several months while the national average has held at 3.7% since November. However in Sussex County the unemployment rate jumped from 3.9% in December to 4.5% in January. Over-the-year job growth was driven largely by the Private Education and Health sector – which grew by 4000 jobs. Government jobs also increased over the year by 2500. On the flip side – Professional and Business Services saw the largest over-the-year decline – of 3300 jobs.

Click here for the January report from the Department of Labor.