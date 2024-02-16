DE Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock Announces Intent to Retire

Image courtesy DE Administrative Office of the Courts

The Honorable Sam Glasscock III informed Governor John Carney this month of his intent to retire from the position of Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery effective January 7 of next year. Vice Chancellor Glasscock was first appointed by Governor Jack Markell and took his first oath of office in June of 2011. He served as a master in Chancery (now called a Magistrate) from 1999 to 2011. He has given early notice of his retirement to reduce any disruption of his retirement on court operations.

The Vice Chancellor had a varied career before joining the court, including working as a judicial law clerk, an associate at a well-respected Delaware firm, and as a Deputy Attorney General in the Appeals Unit of the Department of Justice.

Vice Chancellor Glasscock spent most of his youth in Lewes, Delaware. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in marine policy from the University of Delaware, and a law degree from Duke University.

“It has been the honor of my professional life to hold a Chancery bench on behalf of the citizens of Delaware,” said Vice Chancellor Glasscock. “It has been a privilege to adjudicate matters with the assistance of counsel who are among the very best in the

United States, and alongside colleagues whom I cherish. I remain humbled to have had the opportunity to do both over the last quarter-century.”

“We are losing an exceptional corporate mind from our ranks, as the Vice Chancellor’s contributions to the development of our law are unmatched,” said Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick. “The Vice Chancellor has approached his judicial service as he approaches life, with a powerful work ethic and potent sense of humor. It has been an absolute privilege and joy to serve beside him, and we all look forward to hearing about the many adventures he will enjoy after the year concludes.”

The Vice Chancellor gave notice of his retirement nearly a year in advance to reduce any disruption of his retirement on court operations. Cases that are currently on the Vice Chancellor’s docket will remain on his docket, and he will continue receiving cases over the course of the year. Litigants should adhere to any current scheduling order unless they are notified otherwise.