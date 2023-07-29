DE Wildland Fire Crew & Truck Headed to Southern California

Image courtesy Delaware Forest Service

The Delaware Forest Service has a Type 6 Wildland Engine heading to Southern California. The engine and it’s three-man crew will be working to suppress new fire starts throughout Southern California and working with various agencies from all over the country. Forestry officials will do a crew swap in mid-August so that they can continue to provide support to states in need.

The crew is made up of Engine Boss Sam Topper, Engine Boss Trainee James Charney, and Fire Fighter II/Faller II Trainee Tom Hairgrove.