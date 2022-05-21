Dead Man Found in Hurlock House Fire

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators say a portable air conditioning unit failed in a home on Delaware Avenue in Hurlock is the cause of a fire that left a 74 year old man dead. Firefighters arriving at the scene just before 1pm Friday, found fire on the first floor and located the victim in the bathroom and turned him over to EMS. He was later pronounced dead. The fire began in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. Damage is estimated at $40,000 – smoke alarms were present and activated. The victim has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine the cause of death.