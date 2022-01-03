Deadline Extended for Rehoboth Stormwater Utility Task Force Applications

The City of Rehoboth Beach has extended the deadline for applications to serve on its new Stormwater Utility Task Force to January 13. More information and the application may be found in the city’s Legislative Portal/Meetings page; scroll down to the Stormwater Utility Task Force section.

The City of Rehoboth Beach is forming a Stormwater Utility Task Force to make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners regarding establishment of and a fee assessment structure for a comprehensive stormwater management program. The city may consider establishment of a stormwater utility to provide dedicated funding for stormwater-related programs and projects, such as monitoring existing infrastructure, performing routine maintenance, and implementing large-scale infrastructure improvements.

The task force will be comprised of five to seven stakeholders, including commercial and residential property owners, small business owners, and representatives of nonprofit organizations. Task force members will be appointed by the mayor with confirmation by Commissioners.

The Stormwater Utility Task Force is expected to begin meeting in February and will likely sunset by July 2022. All task force meetings will be open to the public.