Deadline Nearing for Sexual Abuse Survivors to File Claims Against the Archdiocese of Baltimore

If you are a survivor of abuse from clerics or employees from the Archdiocese of Baltimore – May 31st is the deadline for you to come forward and seek justice. Over 100 claims will be filed in the next two weeks – regardless of when the abuse occurred – allowed by the new Child Victims Act in Maryland. The claim and compensation process is confidential and allows survivors to remain anonymous.

Survivors and their families are encouraged to reach out for a free and confidential consultation. For those unsure if they qualify to file a claim for child sexual abuse that occurred at a Maryland church, catholic school, church camp, or other church-run program by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, can learn more by contacting The Yost Legal Group.