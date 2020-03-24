Deadline to Apply to DSP Fall 2020 Academy Class Nearing

The Delaware State Police Fall 2020 hiring process deadline is quickly approaching! Applications need to be submitted on or before April 8, 2020 to be considered for our Fall 2020 Academy Class. Applications can be submitted online via our website www.becomeatrooper.com

Questions concerning this information can be directed to the Recruitment Office of the Delaware State Police by email at dsprecruiting@delaware.gov or telephone 302.739.5980. Information regarding minimum qualifications and the application process can be found on the Delaware State Police website at www.becomeatrooper.com