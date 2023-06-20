Deadline to File as a Candidate for Fenwick Island Town Council is 4:30pm Wed, June 21

Candidates looking to run for a seat on the Fenwick Island Town Council have until 4:30 Wednesday to file their candidacy. Four terms will expire this year. The election is set for Saturday, August 5th.

If you want to vote in Town elections, you must be registered with the Town of Fenwick Island. You’ll find the Voter Registration form on the town’s website or from the Town Clerk. The deadline to register to vote in the Town Council election is July 6.