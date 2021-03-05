Deadline to File as School Board Candidate in DE – 4:30pm Today

Today is the last day to register as a candidate for Delaware School Boards. Currently in Sussex County there is one at-large seat up for election in the Cape Henlopen School District – incumbent Janis Hanwell is the only candidate filed so far.

In the Delmar School District two candidates – Dawn Turner and Russell Smart – have filed for an at-large seat that will fill the remainder of the term held by Shawn Brittingham, that expires in 2023. Brittingham resigned from the Delmar BOE after he was confirmed to the Delaware State Board of Education on January 19th. Incumbent Farrah Morelli has also filed for an at-large seat that expires in 2026.

Two are vying for the at large seat in Laurel – David Nichols and Diane Snow are looking to take the seat being vacated by Shane McCarty.

In Seaford incumbent Kimberly Hopkins is the only candidate filed for election.

And in Woodbridge incumbent Danielle Taylor is challenged by Margaret “Elaine” Gallant.

In Milford, which is run by the Kent County Department of Elections, two seats are up for election – Adam Brownstein has filed for the Area C seat, which is being vacated by Renata Wiley. And in Area D, Scott Fitzgerald is running for the remainder of the term vacated by Judy Purcell earlier this year. While Fitzgerald was appointed to the seat – that expires in June – and he has to be elected to fill the remainder of the term, which ends in 2022. Both Brownstein and Fitzgerald are currently unopposed.

The deadline to file is 4:30pm today.