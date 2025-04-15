Deadline to Have REAL ID in Delaware is May 7th

May 7th is the deadline for Delawareans to verify if their driver license or identification car is REAL ID compliant. Officials in the US Department of Homeland Security have confirmed that this deadline will not be extended. If your driver license or ID has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner – it is a REAL ID and is federally compliant. No additional documentation is needed when you renew a driver license or ID in the future. If you do NOT have a gold star on your license or ID – go to any DMV location with proof of identification, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of Delaware address and proof of name change(s) if applicable. As of May 7th, a Real ID will be needed to board federally regulated commercial aircraft, access federal facilities and enter nuclear power plants.

Additional information from the DMV:

Those who do not have a gold star on their license or ID and who need to become REAL ID compliant before the May 7th deadline can do so at any DMV location, walk-ins only no appointment required. The required documentation is below but, for a complete list, please visit the DMV website at dmv.de.gov or tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Proof of Identification

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Delaware Address

Proof of Name Change(s) if applicable

As of May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will transition to full REAL ID enforcement. Only state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards that are REAL ID compliant are acceptable for official purposes (defined in the REAL ID Act and regulations as boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing federal facilities, and entering nuclear power plants). Residents who need to access a federal facility that requires identification for entry should consult the policy of the agency operating the relevant facility.

Individuals unable to present REAL ID-compliant state identification or another acceptable ID (e.g. U.S. passport) will be subject to additional security procedures, delays, and possibly denied access.

“With the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deadline of May 7, 2025 quickly approaching, now is the time to update your driver license if you plan on flying or need to enter a federal building. We encourage Delawareans to make an informed decision on whether a REAL ID is right for them and visit our website to learn more and make sure you have your required REAL ID documents before visiting a DMV location,” shared DelDOT Secretary Shanté Hastings.

“Delaware was one of the first states to begin issuing REAL ID compliant DL/ID cards in 2009, resulting in approximately 85% of our residents being federally compliant as of March 2025. And remember, if you have the gold star on your license, you have your REAL ID,” shared DMV Director Amy Anthony.

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act (P.L.109-13) to establish security standards within the United States. The Act was intended to regulate license issuance and prohibit federal agencies from accepting non-compliant licenses and identification cards.

For more information about REAL ID compliance or the REAL ID Act, visit dhs.gov/real-id, dmv.de.gov/DriverServices/drivers_license/secureID/index.shtml, or tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification