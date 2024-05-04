Deadly Crash Near Gumboro

A single vehicle crash just after 7 Saturday morning left a Frankford man dead. Delaware State Police say Toyota Celica was southbound on Parker Road at a high rate of speed and missed a sharp curve north of Firemans Road.. The car left the roadway and overturned multiple times in an open field. The 22 year old driver was unrestrained and was ejected from the car – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information – should contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.