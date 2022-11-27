Deadly Fire in Hartly Under Investigation

Hartly firefighters were called for a 2 alarm residential fire on Brittney Lane just before 3pm Saturday. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke pouring from a single story home. State Fire Marshal says a 66 year old man was found deceased in the home. Firefighters from Camden-Wyoming, Dover and Marydel assisted or provided back up. The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy. Damage is estimated at $50,000. No other injuries were reported.