Deadly Fire Near Ocean View Under Investigation

A fire near Ocean View left one person dead. Millville firefighters were called for a residential structure on Bethany Crest Lane in Ocean View around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. Fire crews arriving at the scene found a mobile on fire and an unconscious victim inside who was removed from the structure. Resuscitation attempts by fire and EMS personnel were unsuccessful and the victim died. The victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for identification and to determine the cause of death. State Fire Marshal investigators continue to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. Millville Fire personnel report that a family pet also died in the fire.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.