A death investigation has begun in the Dover area.

Delaware State Police said a 75-year-old man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead Saturday afternoon before 4:00, as a criminal investigation was taking place in the 800-block of Sorghum Mill Road.

According to police, investigators determined there was no safety threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at 302-698-8540 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.