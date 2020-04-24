Death investigation underway in Harrington

Delaware State Police are currently conducting a death investigation after a person was found lying unresponsive in the middle of a road in Harrington.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred around 1:10 a.m., Friday when troopers were dispatched to Killens Pond Road, between Sandbox Road and Bloomfield Road, for reports of a man lying in the roadway.

Troopers arrived and located a 40-year-old man laying in the middle of the road unresponsive. He was transported to Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.