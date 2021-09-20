Death Investigation Underway In Ocean City

Ocean City Police are conducting a death investigation in the area of 60th Street.

Someone contacted police this morning (Monday) after finding an unconscious male outside. Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit responded, and an ‘active investigation’ is underway.

The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.