Deaths up to 10 in Delaware as coronavirus cases continue to climb

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced three additional deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

In total, 10 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of five deaths related to long-term care facilities, including four in New Castle County (three at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County.

Of the most recent deaths, all had significant underlying health conditions and involved an 87-year-old female from New Castle County, 89-year-old male from New Castle County, and a 94-year-old female from New Castle County.

A total of 319 cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday evening with 57 people hospitalized and at least 22 people having recovered from the virus thus far in Delaware.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and muscle fatigue, stay home. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms, is urged to distance themsevles from others, particularly vulnerable populations.

Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first).

These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus