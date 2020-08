Due to forecast heat and humidity, Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat The Peak Alert for this afternoon between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Members of the co-op are asked to turn the thermostat up a few degrees and to refrain from using large appliances during this time. Also, unnecessary lighting should be turned off.

DEC says this will reduce the amount of electricity the co-op will need to buy during a time of expected high demand.