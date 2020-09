High heat and high humidity… that’s a forecast leading Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative to issue a Beat The Peak Alert today between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Members are asked to conserve electricity usage by turning off unnecessary lights, setting the thermostat up a few degrees, and postponing the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.

The Co-ops are also monitoring for the possibility of severe weather into the evening hours.