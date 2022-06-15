DEC, Choptank Beat The Peak Alert, Wed. 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Delaware Electric Cooperative members are advised of a Beat the Peak Alert today, Wednesday, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m, as has Choptank Electric Cooperative.

The Co-ops are asking members to put off use of high-energy appliances, consider turning up the thermostat a few degrees and to draw shades and curtains in order to conserve electricity usage and reduce the costs of purchasing power during a time of high demand.

From Choptank:

Give your thermostat a break, and delay use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers. Turning up your thermostat up to 3 degrees can represent major savings on your bill, helps the environment, and reduces the need for the Cooperative to purchase expensive energy during peak periods.